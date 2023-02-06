ADVERTISEMENT

Your new ‘go to’ is just around the corner

The 2023 Syngenta Learning Centre in the Adelaide Hills, Kuitpo, SA, will showcase three new products for your viticulture protection program.

SEEKER® Duo* fungicide controls powdery mildew for up to 21 days, with systemic protection throughout the vine, a must-have over flowering and up to 80% capfall-complete (E-L 25).

KEYBRI® Ultra* fungicide offers powerful control of downy mildew for up to 21 days, combining translaminar activity with good rainfastness, providing protection of developing bunches.

Syngenta is also developing a new biological fungicide that provides control of botrytis and powdery mildew from E-L 23 to harvest by colonising the leaf surface, outcompeting the disease and stimulating the plant’s own defense system.

Speak to your local Syngenta representative about the event to be held on 9 March, 2023.

