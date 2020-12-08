December issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

With summer upon us, the December issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker turns its attention to vintage preparation.
This includes a focus on the challenges some vineyards now face to secure seasonal workers in the aftermath of COVID-19 border closures and restrictions. We also look at the best ways to ensure workers are kept safe this vintage.
AWRI senior engineer Simon Nordestgaard outlines the potential of electric tractors, while journalist Samuel Squire introduces us to the little-known and long-lost Italian winegrape variety, Schioppittino.
For winemakers, we learn about options for testing sulfur dioxide, while we meet the Jameson Cell, technology used in mining that could offer potential benefits to wineries.
We also meet winemaker Clare Dry, who’s featured in our regular Young Gun column, while associate editor Sonya Logan speaks to GM and winemaker Cliff Royle about Flametree Wines’ SRS Chardonnay from Margaret River.
After what’s been a challenging year for many wine producers and exporters, we find out that Australian bulk wine has held steady on the international market in 2020.
