Current bid for rare 1951 Grange breaking world record for most expensive bottle of Australian wine ever sold

Jacob Parker, a senior wine broker at Langton’s, posted on Linkedin that the rare 1951 bottle of Penfolds Grange Hermitage currently has a world record-smashing bid.

The bid has beaten the current world record for the most expensive bottle of Australian wine by $38.5K, according to the wine broker.

The wine is currently sitting pretty at auction, which closes on 18 July, for AUD$122,001.

This bottle of ’51 Grange was recorked and signed by renowned winemaker Max Schubert himself in 1988.

