COVID strikes again this time Hawke’s Bays premium Wine Auction

Organisers of New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay wine auction have announced the 30th edition has been cancelled for 2021.

General manager Elisha Milmine said “the event committee have worked through every event scenario consider ongoing COVID-19 risks and alert level restrictions”.

“Unfortunately, it is clear to us that we are not able to safely stage the 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction in 2021. This decision has not been made lightly, our priority is keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

The event is now planned to be held on 17 September 2022 at ToiToi HB Arts and Events Centre. By this time, organisers are hopeful they will be able to deliver a safe and seamless experience, while raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice.

As the largest annual contributor to Cranford Hospice, the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee said they are devastated to not be in a position to raise much-needed funds this year.

“We are so grateful for the understanding of everyone involved. With all our sponsors and key people supporting this decision,” said Milmine.

The auction committee was also left with no choice but to cancel the pre-tasting event which was scheduled for 18 August as the country was put into alert level four the day before the event and now having to cancel the 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is “extremely disappointing”.

