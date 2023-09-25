ADVERTISEMENT

Greenskin Wine strikes recycling breakthrough in the wake of RedCycle’s demise

Greenskin Wine co-founders Kim McKee (front) and Mike Davies with their 2022 and 2023 PACKWINE awards. Image courtesy Greenskin Wine.

After the shock suspension of RedCycle last year, West Australian brand Greenskin Wine embarked on the search for a new recycling partner and announced their collaboration with Plasmar this month.

Unlike RedCycle, Plasmar is not just an intermediary; they are a fully-fledged recycling operation that transforms plastic waste into long-life, environmentally friendly alternatives to timber. This material is used to create a range of durable products, including pallets, sleepers, bollards, and even vineyard posts.

Known for their unique, fully-recyclable soft pouches Greenskin Wines are once again able to fully close the loop, allowing consumers to return their empty wine pouches to be recycled into the likes of trellis posts.

Co-founder of Greenskin Wine, Mike Davies, said that their commitment to sustainability and passion for innovation has always been the driving forces behind Greenskin Wine.

“Teaming up with Plasmar aligns perfectly with our mission to minimise our environmental footprint and inspire positive change in the wine industry,” said Davies.

As a testament to their dedication and innovative approach to packaging, Greenskin Wine recently received two major wine awards at the 2023 PACKWINE Forum and Expo for the second consecutive year.

Davies commented on how proud he is of the recognition received from the wine industry.

“These awards are not just a testament to our efforts, but they also reflect the industry’s willingness to embrace sustainable alternatives and contribute to a greener future,” said Davies.

“Even without our recycling program, the energy savings in production and transport make Greenskin Wine pouches a far more sustainable choice than glass bottles,” he commented.

“However, by working with Plasmar, our wine industry first, closed-loop recycling system amplifies our sustainability efforts to the next level and also offers consumers more sustainable choices when it comes to indulging in their favourite wines,” he said.

Rose Smithers, founder of Plasmar, commented on how thrilled she was to embark on the new partnership with Greenskin Wine.

“We have been inundated with enquiries since the demise of RedCycle and have had to be very highly selective on whom we partner with”, said Smithers.

“Greenskin Wines’ appeal to Plasmar is the fact that they are forward-thinking in terms of sustainability and are challenging tradition in the wine industry,” she said.

“Not only is the production and transport of Greenskin Wines’ packaging more sustainable than traditional glass bottles, by offering their customers a free and easy way to return their empties to us aligns both companies’ shared dedication to a greener future,” Smithers said.

