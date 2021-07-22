Coravin expands its Oceanic presence with announcement of Sydney headquarters

Wine technology company Coravin has announced its further global expansion with the opening of its first headquarters in Oceania.

The new Sydney warehouse boasts 5,000 square metres. The company also announced that is has onboarded a local Australian team that will continue to drive the brand’s momentum in one of its fastest growing markets.

Since its introduction to the Australian hospitality scene in 2017, the demand for Coravin devices has increased 30% year on year and influenced its consumer market to grow in tandem.

“The growth we’ve experienced in just a few short years in the Australia and New Zealand market has been incredible,” said Gary Olasz, market director for Coravin Australia and New Zealand.

“To improve delivery time and elevate our customer service experience, we knew a dedicated warehouse and on-ground team were essential to this success.”

With its new Australian headquarters, Coravin aims to more than double its active users in the hospitality and consumer market by 2026.

