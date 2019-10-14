Cool climate tips for premium Pinot Noir

A free masterclass in Tumbarumba this month has been inspired by the growing reputation NSW cool climate wine regions, including Orange, Southern Highlands and Canberra, are earning for their premium Pinot Noir.

An initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Viticulture Skills Development Program 2019 – 24, the one-day masterclass for 60 participants will be held on Wednesday October 30 at the Tumbarumba RSL Memorial Hall.

NSW DPI viticultural development officer, Darren Fahey, said it was an opportunity for growers and winemakers to learn valuable lessons from national and international wine specialists, which could be implemented in their businesses.

“Pinot Noir is increasingly sought by domestic and export markets, especially China where people are now discovering light to medium-bodied Australian wines which complement food,” Fahey said.

“Master of Wine, Rob Geddes, will discuss food pairing options for Pinot Noir prior to the masterclass and he will lead Australian Pinot Noir tastings at the end of the day.

“We invite interested participants to join us to investigate all things Pinot Noir with some of the wine industry’s best viticulturists, winemakers and researchers, as we learn how to take local Pinot Noir to the next level.”

Topics to be covered include:

Domestic and international markets – Peter Bailey, Wine Australia

Pinot Noir clones, their performance and expectations – Daniela Gaggl, Yalumba Nursery

Cluster thinning, the effects on wine aroma and phenolics – Professor Paul Kilmartin, University of Auckland

Pinot Noir aroma and its drivers – Fiona Kerslake, University of Tasmania

Managing vine balance and optimising yield – Brett McClen, Brown Family Wine Group

Pruning for success – Mia Fischer, Simonit & Sirch

Pinot Noir, a local perspective and an outsider’s view – Cathy Gairn, Courabyra Wines; Adrian Brayne, Obsession Wines and Dan Shaw, Philip Shaw Wines

Tumbarumba Vignerons Association president, Juliet Cullen, said the masterclass recognised the importance of Pinot Noir to the industry and quality of the variety grown in the Tumbarumba region.

“This event will showcase the best local and international Pinot Noir to help inspire even better NSW wines – anyone who produces cool region Pinot Noir will benefit from the class,” Ms Cullen said.