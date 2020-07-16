Commandaria Uncorked: ‘The King of Wine’

Copper says that red Maratheftiko grapes have a similar structure to Cabernet Sauvignon and the sensory characteristics of Pinot Noir. The appeal to import Cypriot varietals to Australia came from a need to improve the sustainability of Australia’s vineyards, as many vines in the country originate in European climates and Australia’s climate can prove a challenge for their survival.

In comparison for growers that might want to adopt Cypriot vines in their vineyards, Copper says the addition may prove a fruitful investment.

“Apart from being very drought tolerant and vigorous, grape bunches are large, berries tend to be medium sized with thick skins,” he said.

“The wines produced from Cypriot varieties are very good. Xynisteri fruit is similar to Pinot Gris, but a little leaner. The sensory analysis from my first investigation described its characteristics as “stone fruit, dried fruit, citrus, herbaceous, grassy, apple/pear.”

Maratheftiko was described as “woody, dried fruit, chocolatey, herbaceous, confectionary, jammy, sweet and full bodied”.

An under-explored variety Aside from these other Cypriot styles being introduced to Australia, Commandaria wine remains an under-explored style to many Australian consumers.

Fans of Port and Sherry may find solace in Commandaria as Etko currently exports around 980 cases of each vintage to our stores to a market that may be on the rise, but that rise is yet to be seen as more awareness for the sweet dessert wine grows.

Tasting notes describe Commandaria as “silky and syrupy, it runs along the palate giving a dens mouth-feel, reappearing in the aftertaste the aromas of ripe and dried fruits that we smelled before. Zesty acidity that balances the sweetness and the warm sensation of the alcohol. Long and tasty finish.”

Dan Murphy’s currently stocks St. Nicholas Commandaria to a solid and loyal consumer base, according to Dan Murphy’s category manager – fine wine imports, Nick Rose.

Rose says the consumer base for Commandaria, while not necessarily growing, remains consistent and shows an increase in sales nearer the Christmas holiday season.

“[Commandaria] has a very loyal customer base, and whilst it may not attract many new customers into the product, its customer base shop it consistently over many years,” he said.

“The sales do show a considerable increase between June and August, but what is more overtly noticeable is the spikes around festive seasons such as Christmas and Easter.”

Rose says Commandaria’s incredible importance lies in its history and that is why it remains on Dan Murphy’s shelves.

“It is an extremely important wine from a historical point of view. It is effectively one of the world’s oldest wine styles, with a history dating back to the Middle Ages,” he said.

“It is unique to the island of Cyprus and cannot be replicated. At Dan Murphy’s, it is our ambition to give our customers access to all the world’s great wines, no matter how small or niche they may be.”

