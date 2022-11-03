ADVERTISEMENT

King’s Wrath the king of the Marlborough Wine Show

Image Wine Marlborough

Marisco Vineyards ‘The King’s Wrath’ Pinot Noir 2021 has been crowned the Champion Wine of the 2022 Marlborough Wine Show. The company wasn’t the only one to make waves with Pinot Noir; the variety shined at the 2022 competition, across all vintages and subregions.

Chief Judge Ben Glover says there were some outstanding wines entered in this year’s competition, coming from some great vintages.

“The 2020 and 2021 wines were superb, like the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The development of the Marlborough Pinot Noir style continues to evolve and evoke sublime poise and precision. These were a pleasure to judge and taste,” he said.

“Lots of flavour and tannin, yet delicate and silky. Masterfully handled and presented, showing a definite pedigree for ageing.

“This was shown in the Legacy Class, where in a number of the Pinot Noir flights across 10 years, it was the older wine of the trifecta that shone and sung what is Pinot Noir.”

The Marlborough Museum Legacy Award recognises a consistently performing wine across three vintages within a ten-year period. This year, it was presented to Wither Hills Taylor River Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, recognising the 2019, 2015 and 2011 vintages.

Pinot Noir also took out The Coterie Wine of Provenance Trophy, which recognises the highest pointed single vineyard current release wine from any variety class.

Seventeen of the 45 gold medals awarded this year went to single vineyard wines, making them eligible for the trophy which was awarded to TOHU Whenua Awa Pinot Noir 2019.

Giesen’s Clayvin Vineyard was a stand-out, with three trophies awarded to wines grown at the Southern Valleys site. The Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2021 was awarded the Wine Marlborough Champion Other Red Wine and the Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Chardonnay 2018 took the trophies for both the Champion Chardonnay 2019 & Older and Best Organic Wine.

More than 550 wines were entered into the 2022 show, with a celebration long lunch held on Friday, October 28 at the Pernod Ricard Function Centre. 230 people from all parts of the industry attended the celebration.

As of 2023, Ben Glover will be stepping down as Chief Judge of the Marlborough Wine Show. He has enjoyed working with passionate and enthusiastic people from across the sector through the role, but he’s ready to hand the reins over to Marlborough Winemaker Stu Marfell.

“I am excited to be stepping into the Chief Judge role,” Marfell said.

“It’s a cliché but these are pretty big boots to fill. A high standard has been set by those before me and I’m looking forward to the challenge and a chance to evolve the show from here.

“The other part of the Chief Judge role that I am really looking forward to is encouraging and supporting Marlborough based people to get into wine judging.

“It’s a super rewarding thing to do, great for winemakers to enhance their palate and communication skills, but also for non-winemakers. I would love to see more viticulture or even sales and marketing and hospitality industry people apply.”

Trophy Winning Wines

Champion Sparkling Wine

Deutz Prestige Cuvée 2017

Champion Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Champion Sauvignon Blanc 2021 & Older

Vavasour Papa Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Alternate Style Sauvignon Blanc

te Pā Oke Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Champion Riesling

Lake Chalice The Falcon Riesling 2021

Champion Pinot Gris

Saint Clair James Sinclair Pinot Gris 2021

Champion Gewürztraminer

Honorary Lilac Vines Gewürztraminer 2021

Champion Other White Wine

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 28 Camp Block Pinot Blanc 2019

Champion Sweet Wine

TOHU Raiha Reserve Noble Riesling 2016

Champion Chardonnay Current Vintage

Rapaura Springs Single Vineyard Bouldevines Vineyard Chardonnay 2020

Champion Chardonnay 2019 & Older

Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Chardonnay 2018

Champion Rosé

Kōparepare Marlborough Pinot Noir Rosé 2022

Champion Other Red Wine

Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2021

Champion Pinot Noir Current Vintage

Marisco Vineyards ‘The King’s Wrath’ Pinot Noir 2021

Champion Pinot Noir 2019 & older

TOHU Whenua Awa Pinot Noir 2019

Best Organic Wine

Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Chardonnay 2018

The Coterie Wine of Provenance

TOHU Whenua Awa Pinot Noir 2019

Marlborough Museum Legacy Award

Wither Hills Taylor River Single Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019 / 2015 / 2011

Wine of the Show

Marisco Vineyards ‘The King’s Wrath’ Pinot Noir 2021

