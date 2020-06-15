Saperavi Uncorked: Georgia on my mind

The styles that Saperavi can deliver range from light rosé wines with crispy fresh acidity to young fruity reds driven by varietal properties that pronounce its unique biochemical make-up. It can make wines from the traditional qvevri styles with prolonged skin contact in these ancient, mezzanine clay jars buried into the ground with their necks open to grant the access for winemaking, to modern classic un-oaked or oaked wines.

“Modern styles can be balanced and fine-tuned to the taste of even the most sophisticated wine lovers,” Uzunashvili said.

“Moreover, when Chacha (grappa) is distilled from Saperavi it bears such impressive, combined floral and nutty characters that one would say makes a young product well ahead of its age.

“Saperavi can also easily make red sparkling. It has a history of making sparkling wines.”

Saperavi remains one of the world’s oldest and most iconic wines, while retaining distinct versatility in profile, wine styles and the different winemaking practices that can be adopted, all resulting in different takes on the original.

Uzunashvili says that winemakers and wine lovers alike can attribute the wine to be “something noble”.

When asked how it compares in the modern wine market, Uzunashvili says it can be difficult to pinpoint anything specific. He says a comparison could be made between the top terroirs of Australian wine regions those of Georgia based on commonalities, yet these similarities depend upon how the grapes are grown and where the wine is made.

“If we compare Saperavi from top terroirs and regions in Australia, like McLaren Vale and the Barossa Valley where it grows and Mukuzani AOC (PDO) in Georgia, then I would say it comes the closest to Syrah (Shiraz),” he said.

“They have so much in common in their growing and winemaking, including the nice shrivelling of berries once they’re ready to be picked and made into outstanding styles.

“Yet, one has to be very cautious because, under the Australian climate conditions, it may shrivel so far that it can lose 70 to 80% of crops due to the heat wave effects!

“This is what has to be considered and the weather to be observed to deprive it a chance to do so.”

Australian Saperavi making a name for itself

Uzunashvili says that Australian-grown Saperavi could potentially rival that of its Georgian counterpart, adding that the variety is starting to make a name for itself in Australia.

“Australia is becoming an unbeatable competitor in Saperavi wines. The trophy for the best Saperavi of the World went to an Australian Saperavi at the International Saperavi Competition [in 2018],” he said.

“The biggest positive aspect of Saperavi, as well as its internationalisation, is the styles that it can make are numerous under different conditions.

“Winemakers who can experiment on their philosophies will not fail gravely. It is very noble as a variety that it will make exceptional wines [in most regions].”

One Australian producer making a name for themselves in premium quality Australian Saperavi is Hugh Hamilton Wines, based in McLaren Vale.

The winemaker currently offers three Australian takes on the Georgian wine: Oddball Saperavi, Oddball the Great Saperavi and a special Shiraz-Saperavi blend called Black Ops.

Hugh Hamilton, fifth generation in the family dynasty, says he has always found the draw of making exotic and unique wines to be captivating.