Clare Wine Show reveals a vintage year for Clare Riesling

The outstanding quality of the 2022 Clare vintage was underlined by the current-vintage Riesling class at the 2022 Clare Valley Wine Show.

Of the 80 wines entered in this section for the Clare Valley’s signature variety, 85 percent received medals, twelve of which were gold.

The Mick Knappstein Trophy for the Best Current Vintage Riesling was won by Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling.

The Judging Panel’s Chair, Steven Pannell, said that, overall, a very impressive group of wines was presented at this year’s show.

“The 2022 Rieslings were particularly strong,” he said.

“The stylish nature of these wines and the purity of their varietal character show the strength of the beautiful Clare Valley as a Riesling stronghold.

“It was also our great fortune to have one of the world’s foremost Riesling authorities, Stuart Pigott, judging this year’s show, with 2022 being one of the best riesling vintages in twenty years.

“He imparted his wealth of knowledge to this year’s judges and the results.

“The Chairmans Trophy winner is evidence of that, along with showcasing the breadth of style that is possible from the Clare Valley.

“Cabernet was also outstanding at this year’s show.”

Chairman of the Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association, Martin Ferguson AM, said the show’s results reinforced the Clare Valley’s reputation as a premium wine-producing region.

“This year has once again highlighted Clare’s amazing ability to produce world-class wines across the varietal spectrum,” he said. This year’s show attracted 43 exhibitors, with submissions of 469 entries across 23 classes.

A total of 302 medals were awarded, including 52 Gold.

Trophy winners, announced at the Endeavour Group Clare Valley Wine Show luncheon in Clare, were:

BEST SWEET WHITE OF SHOW

Pikes Wines 2021 First Cut Riesling

BEST ROSÉ OF SHOW

Pauletts 2022 Sangiovese Rosé

BEST DRY WHITE OTHER THAN RIESLING

Pikes Wines 2022 Luccio Fiano

BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING 2021 VINTAGE

Jim Barry 2021 Block 114 Riesling

BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING 2020 VINTAGE AND OLDER

Clos Clare 2012 Riesling

BEST VINTAGE SECTION SHIRAZ

Jim Barry 2021 Lodge Hill Shiraz

BEST VINTAGE SECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Jim Barry 2021 The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST VINTAGE SECTION OTHER DRY RED

Jim Barry 2021 Expressions Malbec

BEST DRY RED FROM EXHIBITION SECTIONS

Reillys 2018 Dry Land Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST FORTIFIED WINE OF SHOW

Crabtree Watervale Wines NV Grand Muscat

CHAIR OF JUDGES AWARD

Mitchell Wines Watervale Riesling 2022, 2015, 2002

MICK KNAPPSTEIN TROPHY BEST CURRENT VINTAGE RIESLING

Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling

CARL SOBELS TROPHY BEST VINTAGE SECTION DRY RED

Jim Barry 2021 The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST RIESLING OF SHOW

Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling

BEST SMALL PRODUCER

Penna Lane Wines

BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE

Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling

VITICULTURIST TROPHY

Anthony Koerner

BEST EXHIBITOR OF SHOW

Jim Barry Wines

BR JOHN MAY TROPHY | WINE OF PROVENANCE

Leo Buring Leonay Riesling 2022, 2017, 2002

JIM BARRY TROPHY | BEST WINE OF SHOW

Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling

