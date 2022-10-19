Clare Wine Show reveals a vintage year for Clare Riesling

ADVERTISEMENT
The outstanding quality of the 2022 Clare vintage was underlined by the current-vintage Riesling class at the 2022 Clare Valley Wine Show.
Of the 80 wines entered in this section for the Clare Valley’s signature variety, 85 percent received medals, twelve of which were gold.
The Mick Knappstein Trophy for the Best Current Vintage Riesling was won by Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling.
The Judging Panel’s Chair, Steven Pannell, said that, overall, a very impressive group of wines was presented at this year’s show.
“The 2022 Rieslings were particularly strong,” he said.
“The stylish nature of these wines and the purity of their varietal character show the strength of the beautiful Clare Valley as a Riesling stronghold.
“It was also our great fortune to have one of the world’s foremost Riesling authorities, Stuart Pigott, judging this year’s show, with 2022 being one of the best riesling vintages in twenty years.
“He imparted his wealth of knowledge to this year’s judges and the results.
“The Chairmans Trophy winner is evidence of that, along with showcasing the breadth of style that is possible from the Clare Valley.
“Cabernet was also outstanding at this year’s show.”
Chairman of the Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association, Martin Ferguson AM, said the show’s results reinforced the Clare Valley’s reputation as a premium wine-producing region.
“This year has once again highlighted Clare’s amazing ability to produce world-class wines across the varietal spectrum,” he said. This year’s show attracted 43 exhibitors, with submissions of 469 entries across 23 classes.
A total of 302 medals were awarded, including 52 Gold.
Trophy winners, announced at the Endeavour Group Clare Valley Wine Show luncheon in Clare, were:
BEST SWEET WHITE OF SHOW
Pikes Wines 2021 First Cut Riesling
BEST ROSÉ OF SHOW
Pauletts 2022 Sangiovese Rosé
BEST DRY WHITE OTHER THAN RIESLING
Pikes Wines 2022 Luccio Fiano
BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING 2021 VINTAGE
Jim Barry 2021 Block 114 Riesling
BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING 2020 VINTAGE AND OLDER
Clos Clare 2012 Riesling
BEST VINTAGE SECTION SHIRAZ
Jim Barry 2021 Lodge Hill Shiraz
BEST VINTAGE SECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Jim Barry 2021 The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon
BEST VINTAGE SECTION OTHER DRY RED
Jim Barry 2021 Expressions Malbec
BEST DRY RED FROM EXHIBITION SECTIONS
Reillys 2018 Dry Land Cabernet Sauvignon
BEST FORTIFIED WINE OF SHOW
Crabtree Watervale Wines NV Grand Muscat
CHAIR OF JUDGES AWARD
Mitchell Wines Watervale Riesling 2022, 2015, 2002
MICK KNAPPSTEIN TROPHY BEST CURRENT VINTAGE RIESLING
Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling
CARL SOBELS TROPHY BEST VINTAGE SECTION DRY RED
Jim Barry 2021 The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon
BEST RIESLING OF SHOW
Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling
BEST SMALL PRODUCER
Penna Lane Wines
BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE
Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling
VITICULTURIST TROPHY
Anthony Koerner
BEST EXHIBITOR OF SHOW
Jim Barry Wines
BR JOHN MAY TROPHY | WINE OF PROVENANCE
Leo Buring Leonay Riesling 2022, 2017, 2002
JIM BARRY TROPHY | BEST WINE OF SHOW
Penna Lane Wines 2022 Watervale Riesling
