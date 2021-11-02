Cherubino Chardonnay takes Wine of Show at the 2021 Langton’s Margaret River Wine Show

This year, the Margaret River Wine Association and Wine Show Sub-Committee celebrated the 20th Margaret River Wine Show.

Continuing its recent winning streak, the 2020 Cherubino Margaret River Chardonnay took home three trophies, including Best Chardonnay, Best White Wine and Best Wine of Show.

This adds to the five trophies it had already picked up at two other wine shows earlier this year.

“It was great to be there and celebrate with our amazing winemaking and viticultural team,” winemaker Larry Cherubino said.

From the 762 Margaret River wines submitted by 105 exhibitors, 80 wines, or 10.5 per cent of all entries, received a gold medal.

At the gala lunch, Chair of Judges Nick Ryan said it was a pleasure and privilege to lead a brilliant group of judges at this year’s show.

“You can’t help but come away from a few intense days debating the region’s best confident that Margaret River is performing at an exceptionally high level and assured that it’s only going to get higher in years to come,” he said.

Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland echoed Nick’s thoughts.

“We believe Margaret River was the only regional wine show in Australia that has interstate judges this year, which confirms our team’s tenacity and also the desirability of an invitation to judge here,” she said.

The Xanadu team triumphed again this year taking home five trophies, including Most Successful Exhibitor.

“The Margaret River Wine Show has been one of the highlights of the year for Xanadu. Performing well at our local show, amongst so many other great Margaret River producers, is always an incredible achievement for the team and our growers,” Xanadu head winemaker Glenn Goodall said.

“It was great to see interstate judges back at the show this year, we are obviously wrapped with the results.

“The icing on the cake was again being awarded the Langton’s Trophy for Wines of Provenance, especially given the pride we take in our Cabernets.

“It is testament to the efforts of so many people over the years at Xanadu. I’m very proud of the whole team.”

The Margaret River Wine Association also announced the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award to wine importer and retailer John Jens.

This year, the awards were presented at a Gala luncheon rather than a dinner and the new format, under a spiry tent at Swings & Roundabouts in Yallingup, was well received by the 190 attendees at the sold-out celebration.

All results from the 2021 Langton’s Margaret River Wine Show are available at https://margaretriver.wine/margaret-river-wine-show/

