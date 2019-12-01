Chardonnay moves into the gin market

Voyager Estate have collaborated with their Margaret River friends, SouWester Spirits to create a unique Chardonnay macerated gin which has been aged in Chardonnay Barrels.

The limited edition SouWester Sunset Gin has been paired with Voyager’s celebrated 2017 MJW Chardonnay.

Voyager Estate have macerated whole bunches of freshly-picked Chardonnay grapes for three months in a juniper spirit, before being blended with individual distillations of Christmas Tree flower, Geraldton Wax, Red Samphire, Finder Lime and Coriander.

The blend was then aged in a French oak barrel before being hand bottled and individually numbered.

The Gin offers fresh bouquet displays of vanilla bean and floral notes with underlying hints of honeysuckle nectar.

Voyager has paired this with its latest release of its organic MJW Chardonnay which presents similar citrus, nectarine and spices with a complex and balanced finish.