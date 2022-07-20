ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research moves to open access

Image Courtesy ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced a new publishing partnership with Hindawi. The partnership will strengthen the move to transition the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research (AJGWR) to a fully continuous, online only, open access (OA) journal, whilst maintaining the AJGWR’s high quality as the flagship publication of the Society.

To date, the AJGWR has supported optional OA, and with a changing publishing landscape this next step in embracing OA creates options for authors and the membership, whilst ensuring the AJGWR remains a premier journal for grape and wine research according to Journal Committee chair Dr Eveline Bartowsky.

“The partnership helps deliver on one of the Society’s objectives to encourage, stimulate, support and promote the dissemination of research or technical information in viticulture and oenology or other sciences directly applied to the wine industry,” ASVO President Brooke Howell said.

“The move to fully open access (OA) would increase the visibility and impact of quality research and promote the adoption of new technologies and ideas for practitioners benefiting both researchers and members.”

“We are very proud and excited to support the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology as part of our Publishing Partnerships program for managed open access publishing,” said Emma Green – Hindawi Director of Publishing Partnerships.

“Collaboration between societies and publishers provides the opportunity to share expertise, systems and services to the benefit of the researchers that we serve. This partnership allows us to work collaboratively to transition the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research to open access in a sustainable and managed way by leveraging the key strengths of both partners.”

“Since its conception the AJGWR has maintained its high quality, providing a platform for both Australian and international researchers to share their work and is a valuable resource for practitioner’s keen to keep their business at the cutting edge,” chief editor Dr Terry Lee said.

“The move to OA will enhance publishing turnaround times and open the journal to the broader scientific and wine industry community as never before.”

