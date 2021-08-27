Casella to support CSU PhD student with $30K scholarship

Casella Family Brands (CFB) has announced it will support a $30K scholarship to help forward the career of a wine scientist.

CFB will support the scholarship for a Charles Sturt University PhD student at the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre (NWGIC) in Wagga.

The scholarship will go towards three years of the student’s PhD research and will also include offering the student their own office and a placement at the Casella headquarters in Yenda.

Managing director John Casella told Area News (AN) he hopes the donation will help support the successful applicant on their journey into the winemaking industry.

“As a graduate of Charles Sturt University myself, I understand the many pressures students can feel during their studies,” Casella told AN.

“This prestigious scholarship has been designed to help alleviate some of the financial concerns students may face so they can focus on achieving exceptional results.”

The recipient of the scholarship will be chosen through a competitive process. Only NWGIC students who are beginning their PhD next year may apply.

