Calling all female wine judges – do you have what it takes to join the 2019 Royal Melbourne Wine Awards judging panel?

The Royal Melbourne Wine Awards in conjunction with the Australian Women in Wine Awards, is searching for an outstanding female wine judge.

The new initiative provides one industry leading woman with the opportunity to hone her wine tasting and judging skills alongside some of the best wine judges in Australia.

Applicants will be required to write 500 words on the topic “How do you see the value of the Australian wine show system to the Australian wine industry?”

Applicant Requirements:

• Technical or non-technical wine background, currently employed in any area of the wine industry

• 18 years old or over

• Must reside in Australia

• Have previous Associate Judging experience at another wine show.

• Available to judge the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards at Melbourne Showgrounds from October 7-11, 2019

To enter, please email your 500 word response along with a copy of your resume, judging experience and one judging reference to wine@rasv.com.au

Competition Judges:

Angie Bradbury – Chair of the RMWA Committee and Chair of Wine Victoria

Matt Harrop – RMWA Chair of Judges

Jeni Port – AWIWA board member

Corrina Wright – AWIWA board member

All travel, accommodation, transfers and meals will be met by the RMWA.