Vinarchy to cut up to fifty brands from portfolio

The company’s three pillar brands: Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek and Hardys. Image courtesy Vinarchy

Following the launch of new global wine company Vinarchy last week, executive chairman Ben Clarke has revealed plans to pare back the group’s 150-brand stable to a figure closer to 100. According to Australian Financial Review, Clarke explained that the company intended to refine its focus by investing more in its hero brands Jacob’s Creek, Hardys and Campo Viejo.

“We can see a few waves getting it to about 100. Obviously, it’s a global business, and we will do it by geography and by brand,” Clarke told the Australian Financial Review.

In announcing its launch, Vinarchy lauded the three brands as its “global pillars”, stating that between them, Hardys, Campo Viejo, and Jacob’s Creek had annual consumer sales of more than AU$2 billion in 2024.

Currently, the Vinarchy portfolio also includes Australian brands Grant Burge, Jam Shed, and Petaluma and a range of fine wines from all regions including St Hugo, St Hallett, Orlando, Church Rd, Ysios, and Tarsus.

The company also holds the number one market position in New Zealand with Stoneleigh, Brancott Estate, and Mud House.

Vinarchy has 11 wineries in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Spain, producing more than 32 million 9LE cases annually.

The company said that Accolade Wines employees will transition to the new business from their current roles, with a “significant majority” of Pernod Ricard Winemakers employees also joining Vinarchy.

With more than $1.5 billion in annual net sales revenue, Vinarchy has already become one of the world’s largest wine companies.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!