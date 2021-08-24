Building wine business resilience in the Adelaide Hills

Five new initiatives to build business resilience in the Adelaide Hills following the devastating 2019/20 bushfires are being delivered thanks to more than $200,000 in joint state and federal government support.

These new initiatives will be coordinated by the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Association (AHWR) and are targeted at grape growers and include a range of courses to improve skills and knowledge.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said this is the latest example of bushfire support from both the state and federal governments.

“We have seen remarkable resilience in both the people and the environment in the Adelaide Hills since the devastating 2019/20 bushfires, but the state government wants to support and build on that to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes,” Minister Basham said.

“We have been working with key stakeholders, including industry groups, Landscape Boards and local councils to develop practical support and programs for impacted communities.

“These new initiatives are the latest in a range of support projects being delivered in the Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island thanks to $29 million in joint state and federal government funding.”

Member for Kavel Dan Cregan praised the Adelaide Hills community for the resilience shown since the 2019/20 bushfires.

“Recovery from bushfires can be a long, personal and often complex journey which is why it’s been so heartening to see all levels of government work so closely with the local Adelaide Hills community to fast track the process,” Cregan said.

“This program of business resilience programs will provide support and build strength for the future across a number of sectors.”

AHWR president Jared Stringer welcomed the funding and said it would make a huge difference to the industry.

“There are still many wineries and grape-growers recovering from the Cudlee Creek fire back in summer 2019 and these training and development opportunities will ensure they are well equipped in their recovery,” Stringer said.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the training come into fruition over the next few years.”

The five initiatives are:

An advanced Viticulture Course – to enhance capability of Adelaide Hills grape growers and improve vineyard management.

improve vineyard management.

An advanced Wine Assessment Course – to build sensory capability in Adelaide Hills wine

Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 and Level 3 – to provide formal training and

build product knowledge for front-of-house staff.

Wine Service Skills – to develop enhanced front-of-house, cellar door and customer service

Wine Business and Tourism Advanced Executive Program – to enhance business and personal capability and capacity.

capability and capacity.

