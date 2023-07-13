ADVERTISEMENT

Brown Brothers Cienna Zero earns global recognition

Image: Brown Brothers Cienna Zero

Brown Brothers Cienna Zero has been awarded the Gold Medal in the alternative drinks category at the 2023 International Wine & Spirits competition (IWSC). Judges gave the Cienna Zero a score of 95 points. The IWSC is the world’s largest and most influential NoLow and alternative drinks awards, and this award recognises Cienna Zero and Brown Brothers zero alcohol range in the alternative drinks industry globally.

Shane Bulluss, general manager of sales at Brown Brothers Australia and New Zealand, commented on the brand’s pride in producing high quality zero alcohol wines.

“Australia’s #1 selling white wine Brown Brothers Moscato and #1 selling Prosecco, Brown Brothers Prosecco NV are both available in Zero alternatives. We are proud to introduce our award-winning Cienna Zero, a zero-alcohol alternative to our popular Cienna wine,” said Bulluss.

“Our Brown Brothers Zero range delivers great taste without compromising on flavour. This is especially significant in the rapidly expanding Australian low and no alcohol market, currently valued at over $150 million with projected growth +70% through to 2025*.”

Brown Brothers Cienna Zero is a light red wine made with less than 0.5% alcohol.

A suite of Brown Brothers low alcohol wines from their Refreshingly Light range were also recognised as award winners at the competition, with the Refreshingly Light Sauvignon Blanc 2021 earning silver, and the Refreshingly Light Pinot Grigio 2021 and Refreshingly Light Dry Rosé earning bronze.

*Source: IRI 2023.

