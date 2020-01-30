Bright news for Billy Button and Bush Track

Billy Button Wines and Bush Track Wines have recently opened a brand new cellar door in Victorian country town, Myrtleford after weeks of living with the Mount Buffalo bushfires.

The new cellar door will feature wines on tasting from both Billy Button and Bush Track wines, which will be available by the glass or for bottle purchases. There will also be a regional spotlight shined on other local wineries including Bike & Barrel Wines, Mayford Wines and Dalbasco Wines.

The wineries are in hopes that new cellar doors like this one will help bolster the wine tourism situation in the region.

The loss of visitation from tourists over the summer has had a huge impact on the region, however the amount of smoke in the area may also add an extra layer of complication for growers and winemakers.

Although smoke taint has given good reason enough for many growers to severely reduce or even axe their 2020 vintages altogether, it is business as usual as much as possible in the region, according to Billy Button Wines.

Billy Button Wines’ Bright cellar door remains open for business and the new Myrtleford site will be open from Thursdays to Sundays.