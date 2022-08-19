ADVERTISEMENT

Bertolaso

Bertolaso are the leaders in designing, producing, and installing automatic systems to bottle still or sparkling wine, spirits, beer and other drinks.

In business since 1880 near Verona (Italy), through our “turnkey” systems we provide innovation and reliability to large and small producers around the world. What sets us apart from many of our competitors is our design skills and product-specific expertise.

We don’t only produce standard machines, we also craft custom-built products: innovative solutions created to meet our clients’ needs. This is the challenge we take on every day, thanks to the talent and capability of our Research & Development and Engineering Teams.

We know full well that every producer is different to others: every bottle, every cap, every type of wine or drink require a creative effort to develop technologies to make the bottling process faster, safer, and more efficient. For this reason, our systems are modular: they are flexible enough to accommodate new functionalities, dictated by the requirements emerging in the sector.

Through the wine-making industry, we have a direct line with the universities and wine-making industry: a constant exchange, aimed at maintaining the highest standards in research and innovation.

All the people employed at Bertolaso share the same passion: the dedication to the projects, the awareness, the will to be proactive, versatile and reactive in looking every day after the customers who have placed their trust in us.

We dedicate a large part of our resources to customer assistance. For them, we are not only a supplier but a strategic partner, with whom they can build a collaboration going beyond the simple supply of machines

Contact Paul Baggio for more information:

Mobile: 0412 251 975,

Email: [email protected]