Barossa produce, delivered locally

As the world reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Barossa Valley locals are forced to navigate quarantine-mode in both their business and home life, a brand new delivery service has emerged to keep local producers in business.

‘Agora’ is Greek for ‘gathering place’, and at its very core, is here for locals to support locals. Agora Gourmet Market provides delivery from the farm door to the front door of Barossa Valley residents, to enable the community to continue supporting the local producers and artisans it so adores.

Agora was the brain-child of Denham D’Silva, founder of the craft beer destination, Barossa Valley Brewing.

As Mr D’Silva reveals, “March 8th was a terrible day. One minute I’m serving customers, the next I’m shutting doors indefinitely”.

“My immediate concern was for our staff. But far from being mad or scared, they were concerned for me and my family! They understood that 15 years of hard work and sacrifice were at real risk of being for nothing.

“Then customers got in touch. Many bought more beer than normal – a clear effort to help. Everyone was hurting, but our community’s reaction was to reach out and help.

“It was these unexpected reactions that filled me with hope. I knew if I could find a way to harness this spirit, there was nothing, as a community we couldn’t do.”

D’Silva goes on to say, “It is a stark irony, that to stop the spread of the pandemic we need to stay apart”.

“But to address the symptoms, we need to come together. We did a trial run for Agora last weekend and it was hugely successful. So now we are ready to launch this new delivery service, to help the incredible artisans and producers that are the very heart of our internationally acclaimed region.”

An online launch party is planned for the new delivery initiative on April 18, 2020. The virtual party will include one of the founding producers Free Genie – a popular local musical duo who will be live streaming music. To join the party, customers simply need to order their ‘Producers Party Pack’ https://www.facebook.com/agoragourmetmarket and then log into the Facebook page for Free Genie. https://www.facebook.com/freegeniemusic

The founding producers of Agora Gourmet Market are this list of much-loved local Barossa Valley brands, and Agora assures that there will be plenty more to come. Each will be featured on their Facebook page and website, and any local businesses who would like to join Agora are urged to contact Mr D’Silva directly.

Company, product and producer:

Barossa Valley Brewing, craft beer, Denham D’Silva

Relish the Barossa, sauces/spices, Andrew McAlister

Barossa Valley Cheese, cheese, Victoria McClurg

Cooper Burns Wine, wine, Mark Cooper/Russel Burns

Steiny’s Traditional Mettwurst, small goods, Tash & Scott Goldsmith

Bean Addiction Coffee, coffee/teas, Damien Mulholland

Barossa Country Biscuits, biscuits, Dean and Annie Chambers

Free Genie, music, Gian Wagland & Cloudy Davey

D’Silva further elaborates on the reason behind choosing Agora as the name. As he explains, “Agora means gathering place in Greek. At its foundation, the Agora was an ancient market place where customers interacted with local producers. But it was so much more. It was a hub where artists performed and philosophers shared thoughts: a place for real human connection.”

“Our Agora has been formed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A time when communities need to come together – while staying 1.5 metres apart! A time for local producers to unite and form real connections with the community to survive the most challenging times we have all ever seen.”

Mr D’Silva believes that there has long been a trend towards concentration of wealth and production towards large and ‘efficient’ mass producers. It has become extremely hard for small artisans and boutique producers to compete with the resources of billion-dollar corporations. However this global crisis shines a light on the value local artisans provide such as local employment, a gathering place and product that far exceeds the quality produced by mass factories in far-away places.

During this unprecedented time for the Barossa Valley – the world-famous wine and food region that usually thrives on the tourism dollar – it has become critical for locals to band together and Agora will aid in this immensely.

