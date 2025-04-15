The Burges’ Barossa homecoming

Trent Burge (left) with Grant Burge

South Australia’s Burge family is opening a new chapter of its winemaking story with the relocation of its cellar door in the Barossa Valley. Moving from its current location at Underground Barossa, the new Corryton Burge site is a homecoming for the Burge family to a building that was purchased by Helen and Grant Burge in 1978. Located just across the road from the Burge family home it became a meaningful location for generations of the Burge family to come.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the next chapter of the Corryton Burge story at a space that is so special to us all as a family and is home to cherished memories of my childhood,” said sixth-generation family member Trent Burge. “We want everyone who walks into the Corryton Burge cellar door to feel that instant warmth of our Burge family hospitality and enjoy everything our space has to offer.”

The Corryton Burge Cellar Door is positioned at the top of Krondorf Road in the Barossa Valley, featuring a tasting room overlooking the estate’s Grenache bush vines.

For over 160 years, generations of the Burge family have worked to build the brand—what began as door-to-door fortified wine sales evolved over each generation to see the Burge family now owning over 300 hectares of vineyard across the Barossa.

“I have worked in the wine industry for many years, but nothing has made me prouder than building Corryton Burge which encompasses the passion and dedication of the whole Burge family,” said Grant Burge. “To mark the next chapter in the Burge family winemaking legacy at a location that has played a role in our family upbringing just couldn’t be a better fit – it’s great to be home!”

With a focus on producing wines with “a sense of place”, Trent emphasised the importance of showcasing the region, through both the cellar door experience and the wines themselves.

“For as long as I can remember I’ve been amongst the vineyards in the Barossa, it’s a special place, and every wine we craft here at Corryton Burge attempts to reflect that and share it with the drinker,” said Trent Burge.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!