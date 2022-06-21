AWRI seeks new chair as Louisa Rose’s term ends

AWRI chair Louisa Rose. Image courtesy AWRI

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) Board is seeking a new Chair, as the term of long-standing and highly respected chair, Louisa Rose, comes to an end later this year.

Louisa, who has been a Director of the AWRI since 2011 and Chair since 2014, is reaching the end of her time on the Board under the rules of the AWRI Board Charter.

Known for her work in pioneering Viognier in Australia, Rose has more than 30 years of wine industry experience and has been Chief Winemaker at Yalumba and Hill-Smith Family Vineyards since 2006.

Rose has been highly awarded for her work: 1999 Barossa Winemaker of the Year; 2004 International Woman in Wine (London IWSC), 2008 Gourmet Traveller WINE Magazine ‘Winemaker of the Year’, 2008 Wolf Blass Award for contribution to the development and promotion of Riesling, 2013 ASVO Winemaker of the Year, and in August 2014 voted the best winemaker in Australia by 100 winemakers, sommeliers and wine buyers from around the country.

As well as her role on the AWRI Board, Rose has judged and chaired at Australian and international wine shows.

She is an active Council member and ‘Grand Master’ of the Barossa winemaking fraternity Barons of Barossa. She is Chair of the Alumni Council of The University of Adelaide, and in 2017 was named a Fellow of the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology.

AWRI Managing Director, Dr Mark Krstic, said Rose has been an exemplary Director and Chair for the Australian grape and wine industry’s research organisation.

“She has provided exceptional leadership through several challenging periods and her calm and considered style will be greatly missed around the Board table. Her dedication to the AWRI cannot be overstated,” he said.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!