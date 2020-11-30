Australia’s wine sector disappointed by China’s anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine imports

Image: Australian Grape & Wine chief executive Tony Battaglene.

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) is “deeply disappointed” that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has announced the imposition of preliminary anti-dumping tariffs on Australian bottled wine imports.

The tariffs range from 107 to 212 percent and were active from Saturday 28 November 2020.

This restriction on Australia’s exports to China will adversely impact the wine sectors of both countries.

In a statement, AGW says it will also be particularly disappointing for the millions of Chinese consumers who enjoy Australian wine, and the distributors in China who have built relationships with Australian wine businesses.

Given the size of the tariff, Australian winemakers will now be forced to consider alternative markets for export sales.

This decision will have a significant impact on Australia’s rural and regional economies, particularly in those states most invested in grapegrowing and winemaking, where the impact on regional employment is likely to be felt most acutely.

“These are preliminary tariffs, and both the anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigations are ongoing,” said Tony Battaglene, AGW chief executive.

“We continue to stand firm that Australian exporters are not dumping wines in the Chinese market, nor have they received subsidies that have had a negative impact on the Chinese wine industry.

“While we are disappointed with this development, our members will continue to cooperate with MOFCOM as the investigation continues, working towards an outcome that is consistent with the facts of the case, and supports the growth of the wine industry in Australia and China.”

