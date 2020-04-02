‘Australian wine – winning the long game’ to be staged as a fully online experience

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) and Wine Communicators Australia (WCA) have considered the current challenges presented by COVID-19 and have announced that the upcoming seminar, ‘Australian wine – winning the long game’ will be a fully online experience.

Moving this seminar to a webinar format will make the event fully accessible across Australia and internationally.

ASVO president Brooke Howell said, “The ASVO and WCA are well-practiced in staging virtual events. We’re also committed to continue delivering a world-class event which will keep our focus on the long game”.

“In recognition of the constraints on all of us at this time, ticket prices will be offered at significantly discounted prices.”

The ASVO and WCA said ‘Australian wine – winning the long game’ will tackle the big issues like growing, making and selling wine in the future.

“Wine businesses today are confronted with the threat of fire, drought, rising energy prices, disease and climate change (among other things),” said Lynda Schenk, WCA executive officer.

“Consumers are seeking out businesses whose practises offer a reduced footprint combined with a health and wellbeing focus.”

The seminar will provide technical information and case studies to build capability and efficiency in the Australian wine industry.

Headlining the event is Sophie Taylor-Price, sustainability consultant, Landcare Australia Ambassador and the granddaughter of the late former Prime Minister, Bob Hawke. Presenters from the Australian wine industry include 2018 ASVO Viticulturist of the Year Colin Bell, Nuffield Scholar Marty Gransden and 2019 graduate of the Australian wine industry’s Future Leaders program, Hayley Purbrick from Tahbilk Winery.

The seminar will take place as planned at the end of June 2020. The program is currently being rearranged to suit the new format and full details of the speakers and topics will be available soon. All pre-purchased tickets will be refunded, and new tickets issued.

For more information, visit: https://www.asvo.com.au/events/australian-wine-winning-long-game

