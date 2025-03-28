Fully automated bottling line capable of 2,500 bottles per hour to ‘modernise’ Australian winemaking

Ben Hirsch, CEO of Hirsch Wine Group with the company’s new bottling line. Image courtesy Hirsch Wine Group

Family-run company Hirsch Wine Group has taken a significant leap in modernising wine production with the introduction of a multi-million dollar, fully automated bottling line at its site in the Yarra Valley, as well as an expansion of its facilities to include 6,000 square meters of temperature-controlled storage.

The company says this investment will position Hirsch Wine Group as an industry leader, offering the region a comprehensive and cost-effective end-to-end service integrating winemaking, bottling and storage all under one roof.

The new 100% automated Italian Alfatek bottling line is capable of producing up to 2,500 bottles per hour, handling the entire process robotically, from glass to cork to pallet with precision and efficiency. The system’s flexibility meets both high-volume needs and smaller batch runs.

Ben Hirsch, CEO of Hirsch Wine Group, sees this move as part of a broader push to modernise the ‘traditionally conservative’ wine industry. At just 27 years old, he’s proud to represent the new guard — a generation of young winemakers redefining the status quo with fresh ideas and tech-forward philosophies.

“The wine industry has long operated with old-school practices, but we’re pushing the boundaries by integrating advanced technology and automation into the winemaking process,” said Hirsch.

“This is a natural progression as we expand—by streamlining our bottling operations, we’re optimising the entire production process, enhancing both the quality and efficiency of what we offer.”

The new automated bottling line is just one element of Hirsch Wine Group’s broader strategy to consolidate various stages of the wine production process into a single service offering. In addition to the bottling line, the group has purchased and renovated an old neighbouring chicken farm to create an expansive, thermoregulated storage space, which it says will offer winemakers a “true end-to-end solution”.

This integration of bottling and storage eliminates the need for additional third-party storage and transportation costs—expenses that can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars for independent wineries.

“Wineries that typically outsource their bottling and then need to transport their wine to another facility for storage are also faced with high costs and added risks of quality degradation during transport,” said Hirsch.

“By offering transportation and storage directly alongside our bottling services, we’re providing an incredibly streamlined, cost-effective solution for our clients that safeguards the integrity of their wine.”

Hirsch Wine Group’s automated bottling line is programmed to produce up to 20,000 bottles over 8 hours, based on client demand. The installation was completed in one month, and Hirsch said he prioritised having a deep understanding of the technology for himself and his team.

“We didn’t just want to implement the technology; we wanted to make sure we had the best knowledge and expertise to operate it efficiently. The process has been very smooth, and the challenges we’ve faced have been rectified immediately by the industry professionals at Grapeworks —our focus is always on continuous improvement and ensuring we are maximising the potential of the technology.”

While automation has optimised efficiency and scalability, Hirsch Wine Group and its winery Hirsch Hill said it will remain firmly committed to maintaining the integrity of its wines.

“Winemaking and automation are two very different processes, but they are both equally important,” said Hirsch. “Our team is diverse and experienced, with each member contributing to both elements. We make sure that, while technology drives efficiency, the focus on high-quality winemaking is always our priority”

Looking ahead, Hirsch Wine Group is focused on further expanding its bottling line and storage capabilities. The company said it plans to continue optimising efficiencies in the winemaking process by incorporating more advanced technologies and enhancing its service offerings for both small and large-scale wine producers.

“As the wine industry evolves, we’re not just leading the way—we’re setting a new standard. As one of the fastest-growing wine companies in the industry, we are raising the bar, delivering an end-to-end service that reshapes the status quo and challenges the industry’s traditional limits.”

