ADVERTISEMENT

Australian wine experience comes to Sydney

Photo courtesy Sydney Royal

The biggest names in Australian wine will all be under one roof next month, as the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW hosts its Grape, Grain & Graze festival.

After a two-year hiatus, the festival returns to Sydney Showground on Saturday 06 August (2pm-6pm), offering ticket holders the chance to sample a large variety of wines, beers & ciders from around Australia, accompanied by delicious Sydney Royal medal-winning foods.

The event follows the conclusion of the Sydney Royal Wine Show – one of the oldest and most prestigious wine shows in Australia, attracting both the industry’s most experienced winemakers, and emerging new talent.

All entries from the Wine Show will be made available for tasting at the festival, with industry judges on hand to answer questions, provide expert tips, and explain the new trends in wine.

Sally Evans, Chair of the Sydney Royal Wine Committee says the Grape, Grain & Graze festival provides a unique experience for its attendees.

“With over 1800 wines, 300 beers and ciders, and award-winning food, the diversity and quality of produce available at Grape, Grain & Graze is unparalleled. It is the very best Australia has to offer”, Evans said.

“Australian producers take extreme pride in what they create, and it is such a treat for the public to be able to enjoy their offerings all in one location, while also having the opportunity to learn what makes each product so special.”

“Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, eager to learn about the industry, or just seeking a fun afternoon with friends or a partner, this event has every base covered for you”.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!