Semsational 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards

Image NSW Wine Awards

Last Friday the 2022 NSW Wine Awards top trophy results were announced at an Awards Presentation Lunch at ICC Sydney. 18 Trophies were presented to the state’s best wines, including the ultimate Trophy – the ‘NSW Governor’s 2022 Best in Show’ – presented by the Governor of New South Wales, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC.

“As always it is very difficult to pick a top winner from a range of amazing wines but the wine that was selected in the end is arguably the most famous and highly regarded white wine produced in this country,” Chair of Judges Nick Spencer said.

“Coupled with perhaps the best vintage in a decade, it is no surprise to see this wine being awarded as the best wine at the 2022 NSW Wine Awards.”

The winner of the NSW Governor’s 2022 Best in Show Trophy was Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon.

There was an array of diversity among the other trophy winners of the day, with winemakers and grapegrowers from the Hunter Valley, Orange, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra District, Gundagai, Mudgee and the Riverina all receiving acclaim.

As well as the wine awards, another great achievement was recognised on the day when the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) presented the 2021 Graham Gregory Award for services to the NSW wine industry, the NSW wine industry’s top citation.

This year’s recipient, Bruno Brombal, has had a storied career within the wine industry, undertaking representative roles in wine growing since 1979, as a foundation member of the Hanwood Grape Growers Association.

When talking about his achievements, Kate Lormier Ward, NSW DPI Deputy Director General, Agriculture, commented that Brombal has been on the Wine Grape Marketing Board (now known as Riverina Winegrape Growers), an executive member of the NSW Wine Industry Association, the Chairman of Winegrape Growers Council of Australia and involved in the Australian Wine and Brandy Corporation (now known as Wine Australia).

“However, it’s not just what titles you hold but what you do within those roles. Mr Brombal has been an advocate leading to many positive changes for growers in the wine industry,” Lormier Ward said.

“He has championed the development of the region’s young growers, actively encouraged young growers to take up industry positions, and fully backed a sponsorship program so that young growers can attend industry events and undertake other opportunities to reach their full potential.

“He has supported the appointment of a viticulture Industry Development Officer that is co-funded by DPI and Riverina Winegrowers. The strong partnership between the Riverina Winemakers and DPI is leading to investment in joint projects and research that will help to improve regional competitiveness, sustainability and adoption of technology and research.

“He is passionate about ensuring a promising future for young growers, to support the regions and ensure the next generation can be sustainable and profitable in this industry.”

Trophy for Best Riesling

Mount Majura 2022 Riesling, Canberra District

Trophy for Best Semillon

Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley

Trophy for Best Chardonnay

Nick O’Leary 2018 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba

Trophy for Best Other White Variety

Tumblong Hills 2022 Chenin Blanc, Gundagai

Trophy for Best Light Red/Rosé

First Creek Wines 2022 Limited Release Rosé, Hunter Valley

Trophy for Best Pinot Noir

Poachers Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir, Canberra District

Trophy for Best Shiraz

Nugan Estate 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, Riverina

Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Corang Estate 2021 Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon, Hilltops

Trophy for Best Other Red Variety

Skimstone 2021 Barbera, Mudgee

Trophy for Best Red Blend

Skimstone 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Mudgee

Best Organic Wine Award

See Saw 2022 Riesling, Orange

Chair of Judges Trophy for Best Mudgee Wine

Skimstone 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Mudgee

Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine

Printhie Wines 2011 Swift Blanc de Blancs, Orange

Trophy for Best Sweet Wine

De Bortoli 2019 Noble One Semillon, Riverina

Trophy for Best Fortified

De Bortoli NV Black Noble 10 Years Old Semillon, Riverina

Trophy for Best Dry White in Show

Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley

Trophy for Best Dry Red in Show

Nugan Estate 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, Riverina

NSW Governor’s Trophy for Best in Show

Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley

