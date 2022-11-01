Semsational 2022 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Friday the 2022 NSW Wine Awards top trophy results were announced at an Awards Presentation Lunch at ICC Sydney. 18 Trophies were presented to the state’s best wines, including the ultimate Trophy – the ‘NSW Governor’s 2022 Best in Show’ – presented by the Governor of New South Wales, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC.
“As always it is very difficult to pick a top winner from a range of amazing wines but the wine that was selected in the end is arguably the most famous and highly regarded white wine produced in this country,” Chair of Judges Nick Spencer said.
“Coupled with perhaps the best vintage in a decade, it is no surprise to see this wine being awarded as the best wine at the 2022 NSW Wine Awards.”
The winner of the NSW Governor’s 2022 Best in Show Trophy was Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon.
There was an array of diversity among the other trophy winners of the day, with winemakers and grapegrowers from the Hunter Valley, Orange, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra District, Gundagai, Mudgee and the Riverina all receiving acclaim.
As well as the wine awards, another great achievement was recognised on the day when the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) presented the 2021 Graham Gregory Award for services to the NSW wine industry, the NSW wine industry’s top citation.
This year’s recipient, Bruno Brombal, has had a storied career within the wine industry, undertaking representative roles in wine growing since 1979, as a foundation member of the Hanwood Grape Growers Association.
When talking about his achievements, Kate Lormier Ward, NSW DPI Deputy Director General, Agriculture, commented that Brombal has been on the Wine Grape Marketing Board (now known as Riverina Winegrape Growers), an executive member of the NSW Wine Industry Association, the Chairman of Winegrape Growers Council of Australia and involved in the Australian Wine and Brandy Corporation (now known as Wine Australia).
“However, it’s not just what titles you hold but what you do within those roles. Mr Brombal has been an advocate leading to many positive changes for growers in the wine industry,” Lormier Ward said.
“He has championed the development of the region’s young growers, actively encouraged young growers to take up industry positions, and fully backed a sponsorship program so that young growers can attend industry events and undertake other opportunities to reach their full potential.
“He has supported the appointment of a viticulture Industry Development Officer that is co-funded by DPI and Riverina Winegrowers. The strong partnership between the Riverina Winemakers and DPI is leading to investment in joint projects and research that will help to improve regional competitiveness, sustainability and adoption of technology and research.
“He is passionate about ensuring a promising future for young growers, to support the regions and ensure the next generation can be sustainable and profitable in this industry.”
Trophy for Best Riesling
Mount Majura 2022 Riesling, Canberra District
Trophy for Best Semillon
Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley
Trophy for Best Chardonnay
Nick O’Leary 2018 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba
Trophy for Best Other White Variety
Tumblong Hills 2022 Chenin Blanc, Gundagai
Trophy for Best Light Red/Rosé
First Creek Wines 2022 Limited Release Rosé, Hunter Valley
Trophy for Best Pinot Noir
Poachers Vineyard 2021 Pinot Noir, Canberra District
Trophy for Best Shiraz
Nugan Estate 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, Riverina
Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon
Corang Estate 2021 Hilltops Cabernet Sauvignon, Hilltops
Trophy for Best Other Red Variety
Skimstone 2021 Barbera, Mudgee
Trophy for Best Red Blend
Skimstone 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Mudgee
Best Organic Wine Award
See Saw 2022 Riesling, Orange
Chair of Judges Trophy for Best Mudgee Wine
Skimstone 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Mudgee
Trophy for Best Sparkling Wine
Printhie Wines 2011 Swift Blanc de Blancs, Orange
Trophy for Best Sweet Wine
De Bortoli 2019 Noble One Semillon, Riverina
Trophy for Best Fortified
De Bortoli NV Black Noble 10 Years Old Semillon, Riverina
Trophy for Best Dry White in Show
Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley
Trophy for Best Dry Red in Show
Nugan Estate 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz, Riverina
NSW Governor’s Trophy for Best in Show
Tyrrell’s 2013 Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley
