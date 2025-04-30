Australian Vintage appoints new CEO

Image courtesy McGuigan Wines, Facebook

Australian Vintage has appointed a new chief executive officer, with Craig Garvin stepping down after putting Australian Vintage in “a stronger position”, the company said.

In a release to the ASX yesterday afternoon, Australian Vintage announced Tom Dusseldorp as its new CEO. Dusseldorp has been chief commercial officer at Australian Vintage, in charge of brand strategy and marketing across domestic and international markets.

Outgoing CEO Craig Garvin said that it was the right time to pass the leadership baton.

“I came back to the company to support James and the board in setting a clear direction to restore shareholder value,” said Garvin. “I am very pleased to see our internal succession plan come to life with Tom Dusseldorp appointed as chief executive.”

Chairman James Williamson said that the company is “better positioned” as a result of Garvin’s leadership.

“The board appreciates the transformational leadership that Craig has brought to Australian Vintage over many years,” said Williamson.

“This started with Craig taking the company from a family business to a major player in the Australian wine industry. He returned last year to support the board with a plan to stabilise the company during a difficult 2024 and ensure we had a first-class leadership team in place for the longer term.”

Dusseldorp’s appointment is effective as of today.

“On the back of Craig’s leadership over recent months, we now have the opportunity to double down on our work to deliver sustainable positive cash flow through targeted investments in innovation and brands for accelerated revenue growth,” said Dusseldorp.

“Our objective is to manage capital efficiently and improve our ability to invest, manage risk, and respond to opportunities as they arise through cost discipline.”

