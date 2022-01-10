Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker January 2022 edition out now

The first issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker for 2022 focuses on preparations for the new vintage, while Dr Richard Smart shares his insights into the importance of reducing trunk disease in rootstock cuttings.

We also take flight on the issue of bird control with a look at preventing damage to crops, as well as the potential benefits of drone technology to deter feathered pests.

Writer Simone Madden-Grey uncovers successful methods used by sustainability-focused New Zealand growers to control weeds, and journalist Harrison Davies speaks to South Australian growers recently hit by severe hail storms to find out how they’re dealing with the damage.

We also shine a spotlight on Vermentino for our regular Uncorked feature. In the winery, we provide a snapshot of the latest technology in winery pumps.

Sonya Logan examines carbonic maceration, a winemaking technique that involves whole bunch fermentation.

We meet this month’s Young Gun, quiet achiever Charlie O’Brien, the winemaker behind McLaren Vale’s lauded Silent Noise Wine.

For Behind the Top Drops, we learn the story of Penfolds Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, and we also delve into the challenges facing exporters while scoping out the potential of certain global markets for Australian wine.

