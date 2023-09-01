ADVERTISEMENT

New chief editor for Australian Journal for Grape and Wine Research

Professor Stefano Poni. Image courtesy Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore.

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced the appointment of Professor Stefano Poni as the new chief editor of Australian Journal for Grape and Wine Research (AJGWR) following the retirement of the long-serving editor Dr Terry Lee OAM.

Poni is the professor of viticulture at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy and is a current member of the AJGWR editorial board. With his international perspective, Poni is well placed to capitalise on the recent change of the AJGWR to an open access platform and as chief editor he will ensure its continued high quality as the flagship publication of the ASVO.

“It is an honour to be the chief editor of such an important publication,” Poni said of his appointment. “My focus will be on assisting Australian wine makers and growers to stay at the forefront of technical knowledge by publishing the latest research from around the world.”

Andy Clarke, the president of the ASVO Board responsible for Poni’s appointment, thanked Dr Lee for his outstanding contribution to the AJGWR and the ASVO over the last forty years.

“I have great admiration for Terry Lee who has served as the chief editor of the Australian Journal for Grape and Wine Research for over a decade since 2012. His outstanding professionalism and passion for clarity and consistency of the writing have driven the high standard of the Journal during his tenure and significantly increased the AJGWR’s profile and reputation.

“We also acknowledge Terry’s critical role in both the founding of the ASVO and getting the AJGWR off the ground in 1985, and his tireless contribution to excellence in viticulture and oenology throughout his career. From everyone at the ASVO and the journal, we wish Dr Lee all the best in his retirement.”

