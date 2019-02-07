Australian call for entries: Decanter World Wine Awards 2019 competition

Wine publication Decanter extends a special invitation to Australian wineries to enter its global wine competition.

Now in its 16th edition, The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world’s largest wine competition judged by wine experts from around the world.

For the first year ever, South Australian wineries can now send their entry from Hellman’s consolidated shipping depot in Adelaide direct to London.

Launched in 2004 by Decanter magazine, the DWWA is co-Chaired by Michael Hill Smith MW, Andrew Jefford and Sarah Jane Evans MW. The DWWA 2019 consists of a panel of over 258 judges, including 68 Masters of Wine, and 20 Master Sommeliers. Wines are organised for tasting by country, region, colour, grape, style, vintage, and price, to ensure that wines are judged blind in flights against their peers.

In 2018 over 16,903 wineries entered the competition from all over the world, with 57 countries participating.

In the 2018 awards Australia performed strongly and scored 38 Gold and 20 Platinum winners. Australia claimed 6 of DWWA’s most prestigious award, the Best of Show Medal (the highest by any country) for Brown Hill Estate Cabernet-Merlot 2014, Calabria Family Saint Petri 2016, McGuigan Vineyard Select Semillon 2005, Mr Riggs Shiraz 2015, Tapanappa Tiers Vineyard Chardonnay 2016 and Annie’s Lane Copper Trail Shiraz 2016.

Entry Fees are £148 per wine (online entry), if wineries chose to participate in consolidated shipping cost is an additional £51 per wine.

Key Upcoming Deadlines:

22 February 2019 – Delivery deadline for all consolidated shipping depots

01 March 2019 – DWWA entry & payment deadline

08 March 2019 – Deadline for direct deliveries to the UK warehouse

29 April – 03 May 2019 – DWWA Judging Week

07 – 10 May 2019 – DWWA Platinum Tasting

21 May 2019 – Results released to entrants

28 May 2019 – Full results published on Decanter.com

Decanter World Wine Awards Resources for Wineries:

Website: http://www.decanter.com/decanter-awards/

Benefits of DWWA 2019: https://keyassets.timeincuk.net/inspirewp/live/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/11/DWWA-2019-sales-pack.pdf

How to Enter: http://www.decanter.com/en/dwwa/

How DWWA Judging Works: http://www.decanter.com/awards-home/dwwa-en/how-the-dwwa-works-276629/

Shipping Your Wines:http://www.decanter.com/awards-home/dwwa-en/shipping/ship-your-dwwa-wine-samples-276670/

Rules of Entry: http://www.decanter.com/awards-home/dwwa-en/rules-of-entry-dwwa-276600/

Regional Chairs: https://www.decanter.com/tag/dwwa-2019-regional-chairs/

For more information, please visit decanter.com/awards