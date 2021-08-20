Call for entries to the Mornington Peninsula’s 2021 Wine Show

Entries to the Mornington Peninsula Wine Show are now open until 20 September 2021, with the show judging set to take place on 4-5 October 2021, providing the region’s producers with an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and embrace the resilience and cohesiveness of this local wine community at a trying time for the industry.

The Mornington Peninsula Wine Show administered by the Mornington Peninsula Vignerons Association (MPVA), will shine a spotlight on the hard work and exceptional wines the local industry has achieved in recent times, despite the enormous challenges and adversities created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chair of judges David Bicknell said this year’s show will be an important platform for producers to bring attention to their wines, given how many other wine shows have been cancelled.

“The whole industry has been deeply affected by the pandemic. Everything seems to be virtual, meaning we have lost a lot of genuine connection and engagement with consumers, trade and industry alike,” said Bicknell.

“The Mornington Peninsula regional show is important as it allows us to restore some of those connections.

“It’s not only a technical audit on winemaking style and quality, but it’s also a celebration of the great wines that the peninsula produces, with the skilled folk who make them.”

Pending any pandemic restrictions in place, the region’s wine community will come together on Friday, 8 October 2021 at Pt Leo Estate to celebrate the gold medal and trophy winners from the 2021 show.

Chair of the show committee, Lindsay McCall said the MPVA has introduced an initiative to foster more local involvement in the region’s judging and show process by providing a rolling two-year associate judge position for younger local winemakers, sommeliers, and industry professionals.

“This program aims to build their skills and the local industry’s capacity to keep future generations engaged in the task of continuing to elevate the region’s wine quality and achievements,” said McCall.

For more information about the show, click here.

