A’tivo releases canned wine spritzers for summer

  • December 13th, 2018

Treasury Wine Estate’s A’tivo has released refreshing wine-based spritzers in a can.

Treasury took over A’tivo in October 2017 and originally released the Spritzed White and Rosé in monochrome bottles, targeting millennials.

Chilled straight from the can, these beverages feature a light, gentle spritz with a twist of natural fruit flavour.

The Spritzed White features a twist of lime with hints of lemongrass and lychee, while the Spritzed Rosé has a twist of raspberry, along with hints of blackcurrant and passionfruit.

Packaged and in a convenient 250ml can, not only is the serving size economical but the packaging is recyclable and sustainable; canned wines are increasingly popular for these reasons, as well as the fact they’re safer and easier to transport.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our A’tivo wine spritzer range, at a time where we have seen a huge spike in the popularity of cans,” says Kate Adamson, A’tivo marketing manager. “A crisp, lightly spritzed aperitif that delivers on taste – cans are a great option for the warmer months because they chill more quickly than glass, are easy to transport and a great alternative for glass-free occasions.”

The launch of A’tivo’s wine spritzers in a can was officially celebrated this week at Manly Wharf Hotel, Sydney. A’tivo Sundays will be running at the Manly Wharf Hotel each Sunday throughout the month of December

Wine Industry Directory Buyers’ Guide

Search the Buyers’ Guide for companies, services and brands.