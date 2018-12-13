A’tivo releases canned wine spritzers for summer

Treasury Wine Estate’s A’tivo has released refreshing wine-based spritzers in a can.

Treasury took over A’tivo in October 2017 and originally released the Spritzed White and Rosé in monochrome bottles, targeting millennials.

Chilled straight from the can, these beverages feature a light, gentle spritz with a twist of natural fruit flavour.

The Spritzed White features a twist of lime with hints of lemongrass and lychee, while the Spritzed Rosé has a twist of raspberry, along with hints of blackcurrant and passionfruit.

Packaged and in a convenient 250ml can, not only is the serving size economical but the packaging is recyclable and sustainable; canned wines are increasingly popular for these reasons, as well as the fact they’re safer and easier to transport.

“We’re thrilled to be extending our A’tivo wine spritzer range, at a time where we have seen a huge spike in the popularity of cans,” says Kate Adamson, A’tivo marketing manager. “A crisp, lightly spritzed aperitif that delivers on taste – cans are a great option for the warmer months because they chill more quickly than glass, are easy to transport and a great alternative for glass-free occasions.”

The launch of A’tivo’s wine spritzers in a can was officially celebrated this week at Manly Wharf Hotel, Sydney. A’tivo Sundays will be running at the Manly Wharf Hotel each Sunday throughout the month of December