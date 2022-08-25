ADVERTISEMENT

ASVO Stakeholder Survey now open

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has launched a Stakeholder Survey, providing the opportunity for a broad cross-section of the wine community to voice their views.

ASVO President Brooke Howell encouraged winemakers, viticulturists, researchers, students and other wine industry professionals across Australia to get involved with the survey.

“Your views will help inform and guide the ASVO to support excellence and leadership in the wine sector,” Howell said.

“Evidence, collaboration and consultation with the profession are at the heart of our work and through the ASVO Stakeholder Survey, we want to hear from as many people and organisations as possible.”

Howell said that the survey will provide the organisation with a fresh perspective on its work, how the tools and resources it co-develops with the profession are used, and how members and the wine community can get the most out of them.

The confidential responses to the online survey will inform ASVO’s current and future work, as it continues to work with state and regional associations, to provide services to members and the wine community.

Anyone completing the questionnaire can enter the draw to win one of two $100 vouchers.

Entries must be submitted by Friday 9th September

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. To take part or find out more,

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ASVO-Stakeholder

