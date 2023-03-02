ADVERTISEMENT

ASVO Scholarships open for applications.

2022 ASVO Scholarship recipient Leah Mottin. Image ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for two scholarships for 2023.

ASVO supports a range of career development programs and initiatives to advance the skills and knowledge of its members.

“Providing opportunities for members to pursue their career dreams is at the heart of our ASVO’s mission,” said ASVO President, Andy Clarke.

“We are excited to offer these scholarships and to support the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

ASVO scholarships will be offered to talented individuals to undertake the Advanced Wine Assessment Course, or the Advanced Viticulture Course administered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI).

These interactive courses give participants the opportunity to improve practice standards and share their learnings with their peers.

Applications can be made either online or submitted via email and will be judged by an independent panel. Applications close 30 April 23

Further information is available at https://www.asvo.com.au/asvo-awac-scholarship

