Applications open to decork South Australia’s best wineries

South Australia’s best wineries, cellar doors and wine tourism-related businesses are being highlighted as part of the 2022 South Australian Best of Wine Tourism Awards, with applications opening today.

The Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation in wine tourism, are part of Adelaide’s membership of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said despite the ongoing impact from COVID-19 on interstate and international tourism, wineries have embraced South Australians being tourists in their own backyard.

“We know it’s been a challenging time for the wine sector, and the awards are a great opportunity for us to recognise the strength and resilience of the industry,” he said.

“The almost $2 billion South Australian wine industry is a critical driver for our state economy and with 680 wineries and 340 cellar doors on offer there are many wonderful immersive wine experiences for people to enjoy across all the state’s wine regions.

“Our wine tourism industry has shown great ingenuity by embracing innovation to meet the challenges head on and ensure engagement with their audience to continue to drive sales.

“The Marshall Liberal Government declared 2021 The Year of South Australian Wine and is supporting the industry in its innovative recovery through a variety of initiatives.

“This includes the $200,000 Unique Wine Experiences Fund, with 47 exciting projects being developed across the state ranging from cellar door upgrades and enhancements to a multi-sensorial and interactive tasting in the dark wine experience. These projects are all aimed at improving visitor experiences and creating new must-visit destinations.

“South Australians have long been rightly proud of our wine industry and are exploring our regions like never before.

“In celebrating the South Australia’s best wine tourism experiences, the awards winners will be placed into the spotlight both locally and globally, with the winners going on as a finalist in the Global Best of Wine Tourism Awards.”

There are seven categories for the 2021 awards:

*Accommodation

*Architecture and Landscape

*Art and Culture

*Innovative Wine Tourism Experience

*Wine Tourism Restaurant

*Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

*Wine Tourism Services

The local winners will be announced during the 2021 CheeseFest, to be held at Rymill Park on 22-24 October. The international award winners will be announced at the Great Wine Capitals Annual General Meeting on 28 October 2021.

Adelaide, South Australia, is part of the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network, a group of international cities whose wine regions are recognised as significant economic and cultural assets.

Membership acknowledges excellence in grape and wine production, a commitment to research and development, education and wine tourism services, and the way in which the wine industry is inextricably linked to the city’s character, success and vision.

Applications close Friday, 10 September 2021. For more information and to apply visit adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au/awards

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!