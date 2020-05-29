ASVO releases addendum to the Wine Show Best Practice Recommendations

With the recent challenges associated with COVID-19 the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) Wine Show Technical Advisory Committee has prepared an Addendum to the 2015 ASVO Wine Show Best Practice Recommendations (BPRs) which provides a series of best practices recommendations that apply to Hygiene Requirements for wine shows to conduct wine shows with concerns around COVID-19.

The BPRs provide an up-to-date guideline for use by wine shows when compiling regulations and planning the conduct of shows. The Standards also address many issues identified as challenges within the current wine show system, including class sizes, numbers of entries, judge fatigue, varying regulations between shows, judge training and entry criteria.

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) continues to play an important role in the development of Best Practice Recommendations for the Australian wine show system with a revised version of the Best Practice Recommendations due be released later this year.

Both the Best Practice Recommendations and the Addendum can be found at the following link: https://www.asvo.com.au/2015-asvo-best-practice-recommendations

Image: Visit NSW