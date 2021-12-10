Master of Wine Andrew Caillard releases wine history mag

Angus Hughson and Andrew Caillard. Image courtesy The Vintage Journal

The Vintage Journal (TVJ) is a new addition to Australia’s wine media landscape and will explore Australia’s history in wine.

Co-created by leading wine auction identity and author Andrew Caillard MW, it draws on his 40 years’ experience in the industry and an archive of historical research.

The Vintage Journal is a collaboration with publisher, digital media specialist and former academic Angus Hughson, the founder of Winepilot. Andrew Caillard’s content will comprise a series of tasting notes, reviews, regional features, stories on Australian wine history, ebooks, occasional videos and podcasts.

Regular excerpts of Australian wine history – highlighting people, places and events – will be a central feature of The Vintage Journal.

This material is drawn from “The Australian Ark”, a history of Australian Wine which will be published as an encyclopedic three-volume book in 2023. It will also feature a Canon of Australian Wine which highlights every significant Australian wine produced over the last 230 years.

“Andrew Caillard’s unique lens – from the perspectives of being a wine auctioneer, international wine specialist, historian, reviewer and author – will provide interested wine people and collectors with a fresh outlook about Australian wine especially,” TVJ publisher Angus Hughson said.

“The reference material is unparalleled.”

The Vintage Journal aims to become a media platform for anyone interested in Australia’s fine wine scene. It also includes a hosted forum to promote fine wine conversations between users.

Hughson said he envisaged that The Vintage Journal would become a centre of informed debate and a useful guide to classic wines of all types.

“The Vintage Journal is aimed at the wine industry, wine trade, wine media and fine wine collectors,” Andrew Caillard MW said

“It is a resource that promotes Australian fine wine and the world of wine generally. The Vintage Journal offers a fresh way of accessing information and builds on several years of research and experience.

“While tasting notes are ephemeral and personal, the wine stories of the Australian Ark are a timeless reference.”

The Vintage Journal is freely available and all reviews and tasting notes can be re-published without permission.

Content will be regularly updated though a general activity feed which can be easily accessed by smart phone or laptop.

