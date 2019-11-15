ASVO announces new president and changes to its Board

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) announced that Brooke Howell, Yalumba Family Vignerons, has been appointed President of the ASVO.

Upon accepting the appointment Howell said, “I am honoured to be elected and look forward to building on the legacy of the Society, promoting education, providing forums for professional development, and enhancing the exchange of technical information.”

Howell is joined by newly elected Directors Dr Eveline Bartowsky, Lallemand and Mike Hayes, Sirromet Winery.

Newly appointed Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology president, Brooke Howell

Dr Anthony Robinson and Dr Mardi Longbottom were re-elected and Kristy Bartrop, Andy Clarke, Richard Fennessy and Dr Paul Grbin continue as the regional directors.

“I would like to thank outgoing president, Dr Anthony Robinson, for his hard work and dedication to the Society. He has been a terrific role model. His insight and focus have been invaluable during his term as president,” Howell said.

“I’m particularly pleased that he has been re-elected for his third term on the board and will take on the role of vice president on the new board where he can continue to be a great source of wisdom and guidance.”

The ASVO would also like to thank outgoing directors, Matt Holdstock and Chris Brodie. Holdstock has made an outstanding contribution to the Board having served as public officer and secretary and chair of the Wine Show committee over a four-year period.

Brodie has provided valuable experience and insight to the Board and will continue in an advisory role for the 2020 Viticulture Seminar.

ASVO Directors are:

Ms Brooke Howell – president

Dr Anthony Robinson – vice president

Ms Kristy Bartrop – treasurer, (regional director, NSW)

Dr Eveline Bartowsky – secretary & public officer

Mr Andy Clarke – regional director, VIC

Mr Richard Fennessy – regional director WA, QLD & TAS

Prof. Paul Grbin – regional director, SA

Mr Mike Hayes

Dr Mardi Longbottom

Mr Chris Waters – executive officer

The board of directors will be working hard for the society on a number of initiatives in the coming year to enhance the value for members.