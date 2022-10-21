ADVERTISEMENT

Angus Hughson appointed first Australian editor at Vinous

Image courtesy Angus Hughson

Australian wine writer Angus Hughson was recently appointed as the new Australian editor for Vinous, an internationally known wine publication.

His appointment marks the first time an Australian critic has been brought on to the staff of the wine appreciation publication to cover Australian winemaking regions.

“It’s just an incredibly exciting opportunity to be working with Antonio Galloni and his team, which I’ve been a fan for a very long time,” he said.

“I think having someone on the ground allows a writer to really seek out those smaller wineries, that some that sometimes may get missed.

“I’ve been working in the Australian wine industry for over a couple of decades and in that time, I’ve developed a deep knowledge of the industry, its key players, but also its key opportunities.”

Vinous also reports to the trade as a guide to wineries from various regions hopes to help drive greater exports in key markets.

“The key focus for Vinous, and why Galloni left Robert Parker, is to do more than just provide tasting notes and to focus on in-depth reports, which again is what the Australian market needs right now,” Hughson said.

“I’m sure I’m not alone in realising that Australia is making better wine than ever has.

“We made a name for ourselves in the last three or four decades for making big, powerful wines. Today, now that is also joined by beautifully detailed styles from around the country.

Hughson will be covering premium winemakers in regions across the country in the coming months, with planned trips to the Barossa McLaren vale on the coming weeks and other regions.

