Amazon Australia launches its own wine, beer and spirits store

Global online retail giant Amazon has launched its very own online alcohol store, selling a wide mixture of domestic and international wine, beer and spirit brands.

Well-known brands such as Penfolds, VB and even Johnnie Walker have made the cut to have their products listed on the site alongside emerging local brands such as Curatif Cocktails, SOFI Spritz and Lawrenny Estate.

Amazon Australia country manager, Matt Furlong, said, “We’re excited to bring customers our new wine, beer and spirits store, featuring a range of much loved local and international brands”.

“Customers will be able to experience the convenience of ordering their favourite wine, beer or spirits alongside all the other products available on Amazon.com.au from household essentials, fashion and beauty, through to video games and books.”

Furlong went on to say that “Australian brewers, distillers and wine makers make some of the world’s best beverages from Organic Wines to Curatif Cocktails”.

“We’re particularly thrilled to work with local brands at launch and help them access our customers, marketing tools and logistics expertise to grow their business.”

To combat underage alcohol purchases, Amazon has set up multiple precautions to ensure the purchase and delivery of alcohol is done appropriately.

To stop people aged under 18 years buying alcohol, customers will need to provide their date of birth upon checkout and another age check is conducted upon delivery.

