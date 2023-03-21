ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s oldest gourmet festival launches full program

Image Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association

The 2023 Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week (Gourmet Week) program has been released boasting more than 80 events across the 10-day festival in May.

Event organiser, Belinda Heinrich of Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association, said this year is set to be bigger and better than ever, with even more on offer to immerse yourself in this incredible region.

“With tickets going on sale today, there has never been a better time to make a stay of it – the mid-week and final weekend programs have brought a marked increase in the number and variety of events,” Heinrich said.

“Now in its 39th year, this event heroes the local operators and wine brands, who throw open their doors to welcome visitors to indulge in all things Clare Valley. In 2022, an estimated 8500 people attended, generating more than $2.3 million in economic value for our local industry, and unequivocally contributing to supporting the thriving and resilient local tourism community,” Chairman of Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association Martin Ferguson AM.

Everyone’s safety is of paramount importance, so to support the growing program and expected increase in attendees, more buses will be transporting festival-goers from the metro area (just an hour and 40 minutes to Clare) and shuttling around the region.

