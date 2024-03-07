Aldi launches its own-brand wine in paper bottles in a UK supermarket first

Image courtesy Frugalpac

Aldi is launching its own-brand wine in paper bottles, in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

Using bottles from 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade pouch to contain the wine, the new bottles are fully recyclable and five times lighter than a standard glass bottle.

The Cambalala South African Shiraz and Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc will be available to buy in lightweight paper bottles, in stores from 18th March, coinciding with Global Recycling Day.

By replacing glass bottles with paper and stocking in stores nationwide, Aldi hopes to generate a carbon footprint reduction that is “equivalent to driving around the planet 5.8 times”.

“Shoppers are striving to become more sustainable in their everyday lives, looking for small ways to make a big difference for our planet,” said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK.

“Our buying teams are continuously thinking of how we can evolve our ranges to offer greater value and greener choices. We are proud to be the first supermarket to launch an own-brand paper bottle, helping to drive sustainable change.”

Aldi worked with Frugalpac on the supermarket-first initiative, an Ipswich-based company engineering sustainable packaging options.

Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh said the company was “thrilled” to be partnering with Aldi for new range.

“Our ambition has always been to allow more people the opportunity to enjoy our paper Frugal Bottles, giving them greener choices,” said Waugh.

“Launching in another major UK supermarket means more shoppers can now drink responsibly and sustainably and we are so pleased to be part of that journey.”

Frugalpac aims to decarbonise the global drinks industry by selling its Frugal Bottle Assembly Machines (‘FBAM-1’) into local wine producing regions.

Each FBAM-1 can produce 2.5 million paper bottles a year and offers contract fillers and packaging companies the opportunity to increase the value of their products and services.

By establishing local ‘production hubs’, Frugalpac hopes to cut carbon emissions even further through reduced transportation and the use of locally-sourced materials.

