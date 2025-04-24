Aldi launches still Prosecco

The new Costellore Still Prosecco DOC. Image courtesy Aldi

Aldi announced the launch of a still Prosecco yesterday, which it claims is the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Retailing for £5.99, the wine has been endorsed by Aldi’s wine expert, Mistress of Wine Sam Caporn, who described it as a “fantastic alternative to other popular Italian white wines”.

The new product, Costellore Still Prosecco DOC is crafted from the same Glera grapes as its bubbly counterpart.

“This light, fresh, still Prosecco has much in common with its sparkling sibling, boasting notes of apricot, honeysuckle, ripe pear and melon with beautifully balancing lemon acidity,” said Caporn.

Aldi has a penchant for launching “UK supermarket firsts”, with its flat and paper wine bottle releases early last year heralding similar titles.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!