AGW hosting latest industry briefing

Australian Grape & Wine welcomes all participants of the Australian grape and wine sector to join their online Industry Briefing at 10am (ACST) on Tuesday 20 July 2021.

This year Australian Grape & Wine will not only provide an outlook of the Australian wine sector, but they have brought in number of experts to discuss issues in including climate change, the state of play for our sector following China’s import duties decision, marketing Australian wine in the new world, what’s trending with the new consumer, and the role of innovation in transforming the wine sector of the future.

“Hosting the Industry Briefing is a highlight on our calendar every year,” said Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine.

“Given the challenges businesses are facing at the moment, including China’s import duties and COVID-19, the Industry Briefing is a timely opportunity to provide grape and wine businesses with the information they need to plan for the future.

“We have engaged experts in their fields to cover a range of exciting and relevant issues, all of which are critically important to grape and wine businesses. I am pleased that we can deliver this event to the sector in the online livestream format. It is important to us that the Briefing is interactive, and the livestream format allows the audience to interact with us and the speakers, at a time where an in-person event was not an option.”

View the Official Program here. Tune into the Facebook Livestream at 10am (ACST).

