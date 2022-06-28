Finalists announced for 2022 ASVO Awards for Excellence

Image courtesy ASVO

The ASVO has announced the finalists for the 2022 ASVO Awards for Excellence.

The finalists were selected by independent committees chaired by 2021 ASVO Viticulturist of the Year, Ben Harris, 2019 ASVO Winemaker of the Year Corrina Wright and Peter Hayes, ASVO Fellow and Wine Industry Strategist and Advisor.

Brooke Howell, ASVO President said “It is fantastic to see so many individuals in the Australian grape and wine community that are willing to go the extra mile to help others. The finalists are examples of this – seeking out new, innovative ways to improve their business processes, whilst willingly sharing their knowledge and experiences with their peers to ensure the industry as a whole can grow. I congratulate each finalist for their achievements to date and look forward to following any future endeavours”.

The 2022 ASVO Viticulturist of the Year Finalists

Nick Dry, Foundation Viticulture,

Richard Leask, LeaskAgri

Chris Rogers, Rogers Viticulture

The 2022 ASVO Winemaker of the Year Finalists

Sarah Crowe, Yarra Yering Vineyard,

John Hughes, RieslingFreak

David Bicknell, Oakridge Wines.

The 2022 ASVO Wine Science and Technology Award Finalists

Darren Fahey, Department of Primary Industries, NSW

Nick Dry, Foundation Viticulture

Simon Nordestgaard, Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI)

The winners of the ASVO Awards for Excellence will be announced on Wednesday, November 16.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!