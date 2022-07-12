Entries for the 2022 James Halliday Australian Chardonnay & Cabernet Challenge closing soon

Photo Lauren Trickett

Australian wine producers are invited to submit their entries prior to Wednesday 13 July 2022 for the challenge to find Australia’s best Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon; the world’s two most popular varieties.

The James Halliday Australian Chardonnay & Cabernet Challenge is a celebration of Australia’s regional diversity and is judged in alternate years between two of Australia’s most iconic wine regions.

In 2022 the judging will take place in the Margaret River wine region from 15 to 17 August.

The Challenge is a collaboration between Margaret River Wine Association and Wine Yarra Valley.

The highest pointed Chardonnay and the highest pointed Cabernet Sauvignon will be rewarded with James Halliday Challenge Trophies.

A Best of Region Trophy will be awarded to the regional winners with scores of 95 points. In 2022 the Best of Region Cabernet Sauvignon Trophies will be presented by Labelmakers.

Entries are open until Wednesday 13 July 2022 via ShowRunner at https://wineshow.awri.com.au/2022-james-halliday-australian-chardonnay-cabernet-challenge

