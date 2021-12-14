2021 Yarra Valley Wine Show results

Last Thursday, the 2021 Yarra Valley Wine Show trophy presentation ceremony was held at the Healesville Hotel, in celebration of the Yarra Valley wine industry.

Yarra Yering and Oakridge Wines each received five trophies, including Most Successful Exhibitor and Most Successful Vineyard for Yarra Yering, and Best Red Wine and Champion Wine of Show for Oakridge.

The trophies for Best Chardonnay, Best White Wine in Show and Champion Wine of Show were all awarded to Oakridge Wines for their 2019 864 Funder and Diamond Chardonnay.

The trophy for Best Sparkling Wine was awarded to Coldstream Hills for their 2015 Blanc de Blancs. Greenstone Vineyards was awarded Best White Variety or Blend for their 2021 Estate Series Sauvignon Blanc, their first Langton’s Yarra Valley Wine Show white wine trophy.

The Medhurst Estate Vineyard Rosé was awarded Best Rosé, and Best Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded to Payne’s Rise for their 2019 Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon.

Event host and former Wine Yarra Valley Vice-President, Adam Keath, commented on the calibre of wines submitted across all classes, noting that a trophy was awarded for each class for the first time since 2011.

Trophy-winning wines were available to taste by attendees after the awards presentation.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!